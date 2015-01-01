|
Citation
|
Pyrooz DC, Clark KJ, Tostlebe JJ, Decker SH, Orrick E. J. Res. Crime Delinq. 2021; 58(2): 192-234.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES:Reentry experiences for the 600,000 people released annually from federal and state prisons differ vastly. We contend that gangs, which rose to prominence alongside mass incarceration, are an overlooked source of variation in reentry experiences. Drawing on precepts from the street gang literature, we test whether patterns of recidivism differ by official and survey measures of current, former, and non-gang status.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
and incarceration; arrest; conviction; discrete-time survival models; gangs; prisons; recidivism