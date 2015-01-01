|
Leverso J, Hsiao Y. J. Res. Crime Delinq. 2021; 58(3): 239-268.
OBJECTIVES:This study examines gang group processes on the digital street to understand if gang processes in the online environment mimic those on geographic street corners. Specifically, this paper examines what conditions influence whether gangs interact negatively or positively in online spaces and how online interactions relate to geographic proximity of gangs.
gangs; group process; neighborhoods; social media interactions