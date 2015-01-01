Abstract

OBJECTIVES:This study examines gang group processes on the digital street to understand if gang processes in the online environment mimic those on geographic street corners. Specifically, this paper examines what conditions influence whether gangs interact negatively or positively in online spaces and how online interactions relate to geographic proximity of gangs.



METHODS:This study uses digital trace data web scraped from a public Facebook about Chicago Latina/o gangs combined with geographic locations of gang territories. Negative binomial regression models are used to investigate the conditions under which gangs interact with one another.



RESULTS:This study finds that interactions among gangs are conditional on the type of post displayed and negative gang interactions in online spaces are moderately correlated with geographic proximity.



CONCLUSIONS:The tendency to show identification with the gang group or hostility to rival groups is not always evident. Rather, interactions are contextualized in the situation of the online environment. In addition, in our sample geographic proximity is not a primary condition of gang interactions. The digital street enables gang members to interact with other gangs in faraway locales and individuals in close geographic proximity. We find gang members take the opportunity to interact with both groups.

Language: en