Citation
Burton AL, Pickett JT, Jonson CL, Cullen FT, Burton VS. J. Res. Crime Delinq. 2021; 58(3): 269-305.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
OBJECTIVES:The recurring mass murder of students in schools has sparked an intense debate about how best to increase school safety. Because public opinion weighs heavily in this debate, we examine public views on how best to prevent school shootings. We theorize that three moral-altruistic factors are likely to be broadly relevant to public opinion on school safety policies: moral intuitions about harm, anger about school crime, and altruistic fear.
Language: en
Keywords
emotions; gun control; morality; public opinion; school shootings