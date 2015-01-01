|
Zimmerman GM, Fridel EE, Gerdes M. J. Res. Crime Delinq. 2021; 58(4): 420-466.
OBJECTIVES:Compared to homicide-only, homicide-suicide is understudied in the criminological literature. This study investigates the victim-offender relationship?one of the most well-established correlates of homicide-suicide?from a new angle. In addition to examining the familiarity/closeness of the victim-offender relationship, this study investigates whether the racial composition (interracial versus intraracial) of the victim-offender dyad impacts the likelihood of committing suicide following homicide.
Language: en
homicide; homicide-suicide; race and ethnicity; victim-offender relationship