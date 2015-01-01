Abstract

The dimensions, causes and characteristics of the human trafficking tragedy are largely undocumented. Despite over two decades of efforts by national and local governments, the United Nations, academics, NGOs and other interest and advocacy groups, statistically reliable data on the issue are scarce. This lack of reliable data hinders almost every effort to combat human trafficking. Policymakers and researchers cannot answer many basic questions concerning the demographic, occupational, ethnic or other characteristics that might distinguish successful migrants from those more vulnerable to trafficking. This paper has four principal objectives: First, we review the state of data collection on human trafficking to illustrate the need for better data on human trafficking. Second, we present our household survey methodology, which we seek to validate as a method for collecting statistically reliable data on human trafficking. Third, we present the results of a pilot study using the household survey methodology to gather information on human trafficking in Trà Vinh Province Vietnam. These include estimates on the extent of trafficking in the region, the predictors of trafficking vulnerability and predictors of knowing trafficking victims. Finally, we use the results of our pilot study to draw tentative suggestions for public policy. Our analysis reveals several areas that deserve more attention from governments and other interested organizations as well as areas where resources are not being deployed effectively.

