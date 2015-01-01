Abstract

During the last 10 years, many coalitions have been built at state and city levels in the U.S. to help implement anti-trafficking policies. Yet, sparse literature is available examining the ways coalitions are coordinated, the contributions coalitions make to trafficking policy implementation, and members' perspectives on coalition's effectiveness. This paper addresses this gap by examining (a) the involvement of member organizations in a statewide anti-trafficking coalition in one Midwestern state in the U.S. and (b) member organizations' perceptions of the coalition's effectiveness. This study employed an exploratory, quantitative research design, and collected data through a mailed survey. Purposive sampling was used to recruit participants. Seventy-three of the 90 member organizations' leaders recruited for the study completed the survey (81% response rate). The diversity of services and resources in this coalition show its potential to support the state's responses to trafficking through interagency collaboration. Yet, few coalition members collaborated in providing assistance to trafficking victims. Limited commitment of members, failure to engage members, and lack of visible leadership, were some challenges perceived as affecting the coalition's effectiveness. Member organizations providing direct services to trafficking victims appeared to have a more positive perception of the coalition's achievements. Implications are discussed.

