Citation
Ezeibe C, Oguonu C, Ajaero CK, Osadebe N, Agbo H, Uwaechia O. J. Hum. Traffick. 2021; 7(1): 104-118.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Child trafficking is a major human security challenge, globally. In Africa, governments largely rely on the implementation of social programs such as free education and poverty alleviation to counteract trafficking. Although extant literature have examined the impact of poverty and illiteracy on child trafficking, the impact of free and compulsory education on reversal of child trafficking has not been central to existing academic debates. Using the mixed method approach, this study examines how the implementation of free education programs is reversing child trafficking in Ebonyi State, Nigeria.
Language: en
Keywords
child trafficking reversal; free education programme; inclusion; sustainability; Vulnerability