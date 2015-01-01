Abstract

Child trafficking is a major human security challenge, globally. In Africa, governments largely rely on the implementation of social programs such as free education and poverty alleviation to counteract trafficking. Although extant literature have examined the impact of poverty and illiteracy on child trafficking, the impact of free and compulsory education on reversal of child trafficking has not been central to existing academic debates. Using the mixed method approach, this study examines how the implementation of free education programs is reversing child trafficking in Ebonyi State, Nigeria.



FINDINGS show a generally negative correlation between school enrollment and child trafficking except primary enrollment in Ebonyi (r = 0.8669) as well as secondary enrollment in Anambra (r = 0.5922) and Imo (r = 0.038). This demonstrates the implementation of free education is associated with increased school enrollment and reduced child trafficking. Although free education is relevant for reducing child trafficking in Ebonyi state, the social problem remains rife in Nigeria. The paper argues that continuous implementation of a free education program alongside other integrated multi-level approaches to social and economic inclusion, especially poverty reduction schemes, presents an opportunity for protecting children's rights, achieving inclusive education and reducing child trafficking.



