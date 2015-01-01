Abstract

Child trafficking is a critical public health and human rights issue within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Efforts to ensure the timely identification, successful recovery, and safe and sustainable reintegration of children within the ASEAN have been codified in a number of legal obligations at both the international and regional levels, as well as within non-binding guidelines. However, little research has focused on the extent to which these commitments have translated into the effective identification, recovery, and reintegration for child victims. The present exploratory study included semi-structured key informant interviews (N = 248) with representatives of the United Nations (UN), governmental agencies, and international and domestic non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in three ASEAN nations with a history of child trafficking: Cambodia, Lao People's Democratic Republic [Lao PDR], and Thailand. The interview data were analyzed and synthesized in order to identify current trends, knowledge gaps, and emerging challenges pertaining to the identification, successful recovery, and safe and sustainable reintegration of victims of child trafficking.



FINDINGS indicate that despite some noteworthy successes, the commitments that have been made in mandates and guidelines seldom translate into tangible actions. The majority of victims are not being formally identified, survivors rarely receive the psychosocial services that are outlined in international and regional guidelines, and safe and sustainable reintegration efforts often insufficiently address issues related to social inclusion, economic empowerment, and access to viable job opportunities to enable victims to reestablish their lives and prevent re-trafficking.



Keywords: Human trafficking;

Language: en