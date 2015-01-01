Abstract

A plethora of scholarly studies have indicated that migration and human trafficking contribute to the spread of HIV/AIDS. However, most of these studies have focused on the role cross border migration and trafficking play in the spread of HIV/AIDS at the expense of internal migration and trafficking. This paper explores how internal migration and human trafficking contribute to the spread of HIV/AIDS in the Manya Krobo area of Ghana. The study relied predominantly on qualitative research techniques for data collection and analysis. A total of 50 respondents drawn on a voluntary basis participated in this research. The findings suggest that internal migration and human trafficking contribute significantly to the spread of HIV/AIDS in the study area. A myriad of complex socio-economic factors (such as poverty, unemployment, diminishing livelihood opportunities) also add to the problem of internal migration, human trafficking and the high HIV/AIDS prevalence in the study area.

Language: en