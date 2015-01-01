CONTACT US: Contact info
Díaz-Oliván I, Porras-Segovia A, Barrigón-Estevez ML, De la Cruz M, Baca-Garcia E. Actas Esp. Psiquiatr. 2021; 49(3): 88-95.
(Copyright © 2021, STM Editores)
unavailable
unavailable
Suicide is one of the main challenges worldwide. Every year 800,000 people die by suicide. There is evidence that life stressful events are associated to suicidal behaviour. Our aim in this case-control study is to explore their role as triggers of suicidal behaviour.
Language: en