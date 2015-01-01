SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Díaz-Oliván I, Porras-Segovia A, Barrigón-Estevez ML, De la Cruz M, Baca-Garcia E. Actas Esp. Psiquiatr. 2021; 49(3): 88-95.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, STM Editores)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Suicide is one of the main challenges worldwide. Every year 800,000 people die by suicide. There is evidence that life stressful events are associated to suicidal behaviour. Our aim in this case-control study is to explore their role as triggers of suicidal behaviour.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print