Citation
Liu X, Lang L, Wang R, Chen W, Ren X, Lin Y, Chen G, Pan C, Zhao W, Li T, Han C, He L, Gu Y. Ann. Palliat. Med. 2021; 10(4): 4479-4485.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, AME Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Poor sleep quality is a major health problem worldwide. In universities, poor sleep quality can effect student's ability to study and have a serious impact on their psychological and physical well-being. The aim of this study was to explore the quality of sleep among university students and identify risk factors associated with poor sleep quality.
Keywords
risk factors; Exercise; sleep; students; universities