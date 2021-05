Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The aim of that study was to analyze reasons for living, overcoming experiences and messages of support directed to people with suicidal behavior.



RESULTS: The analysis resulted in the categories: "Social, Interpersonal and Emotional Stressors", "Emotional and Relational Needs", "Persistence and Resilience", "Counseling", and "Barriers to Help Someone at Risk of Suicide", in which was expressed the importance of social support, persistence and resilience, counseling people in distress and identifying important barriers to help someone at suicide risk.



CONCLUSION: This study reveals experiences and behaviors related to helping people at risk, coping mechanisms, risk and protective factors related to suicide prevention.

Language: en