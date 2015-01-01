Abstract

OBJECTIVE: In the current study, it was aimed to investigate the relationship between BDNF gene expression and childhood suicide attempt, childhood traumatic experiences, and problem-solving skills in children and adolescents.



METHODS: The suicide group consisted of 100 children and adolescents aged 11-18 years who were referred to our outpatient department due to suicide attempt. For further comparisons, 100 children and adolescents who have no any psychiatric diagnosis were referred to our same outpatient department were selected. A sociodemographic data form, the Schedule for Affective Disorders and Schizophrenia for School-Age Children- Present and Lifetime version (K-SADS-PL), the Suicide Intent Scale (SIS), Problem Solving Inventory (PSI), and the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire (CTQ) were used for both groups. Total RNA was isolated from whole blood samples and BDNF gene expression levels were measured using quantitative real time-polymerase chain reaction (QRT-PCR).



RESULTS: The total and subscale scores of the PSI and CTQ were found to be significantly higher in the suicide group than in the control group. There was no significant difference between the groups in terms of BDNF gene expression levels. However, gene expression of BDNF was found significantly increased in patients who have any psychiatric disorder compared with the others.



CONCLUSION: Our results indicate that BDNF gene expression could be more associated with psychiatric disorders rather than suicide attempt in children and adolescents.

Language: en