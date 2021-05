Abstract

Accurate diagnosis of sports related concussion ensures that athletes are removed from play if concussed and prevents incorrect removal when a concussion has not occurred. Although various screening tools are currently in use, there is no gold standard measure with which to diagnose sports related concussion.



OBJECTIVE: The current study aimed to investigate the diagnostic accuracy of the Abbreviated Westmead Post Traumatic Amnesia Scale (A-WPTAS) picture task, a neurocognitive measure used to assess mild traumatic brain injury. The incidence of false positive classifications and the potential confounding effect of exercise on scores on the A-WPTAS picture items were examined.



METHODS: The study included an athlete group comprising 33 players and a control group comprising 37 subjects. The A-WPTAS picture task was completed on three testing occasions, separated by three week intervals.



RESULTS: Results revealed that the A-WPTAS picture task was highly accurate (>95%) in correctly classifying participants with no concussion across all three testing occasions. There was no significant difference between the two groups in relation to false positive outcomes on any testing occasion, suggesting that exercise was not a confounding factor.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings provide preliminary evidence to support the use of the A-WPTAS picture task in a sporting context.

Language: en