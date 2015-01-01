Abstract

Peer-reviewed scientific publications on the topic of dog bites are numerous. Montreal was one of the first municipalities in the province of Quebec to require mandatory assessment of aggressive dogs by veterinarians. In 2019, dogs reported as aggressive and considered a potential risk to public safety by city officials were scheduled for a mandatory behavioral assessment by a veterinarian. For the purpose of this study, only aggressive dogs that had bitten (N = 65) were included. The goals were to better describe the aggressive behavior of these dogs (behavioral sequence, type of aggression, and overall reactivity) and perhaps identify new possible risk factors related to severity of injury and dangerousness. The number of signs of increased arousal/reactivity was positively and significantly associated with the injury severity score. Dangerousness increased with size of dogs. Entire males were most dangerous despite absence of recognizable differences in body weight between neutered and unneutered males.

Language: en