Abstract

Traumatic myositis ossificans (MO) circumscripta is an uncommon nonhereditary pathophysiological result of muscular trauma that is detected by radiographic imaging three to four weeks following initial trauma. It is responsible for great global morbidity, with symptoms of prolonged pain, diminished flexibility, and stiffness. There is frequently a delay in diagnosis due to the generalized symptoms and varying radiographic presentation. The goal of therapy is to rule out serious complications (such as soft tissue sarcoma) and to restore strength and range of motion (ROM) as soon as possible. Here we detail the case of a 32-year-old male with a delayed diagnosis of MO who presented to the hospital with left lower extremity pain and swelling following a motor vehicle accident (MVA) that occurred one month prior.

