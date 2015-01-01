Abstract

Suvorexant is a novel hypnotic that acts as an orexin-1 receptor and orexin-2 receptor antagonist. Owing to its safety and tolerability, suvorexant has recently become widely used. However, little is known about the presentation of suvorexant poisoning. Here, we describe an 83-year-old man with cirrhosis and renal failure, who had taken 270 mg of suvorexant at the same time. After the overdose, he did not develop any symptoms other than prolonged drowsiness. He was successfully treated with supportive therapy alone. This is the first report describing suvorexant poisoning. Further reports should be accumulated to determine whether patients with suvorexant poisoning present with mild symptoms without intensive treatment.

Language: en