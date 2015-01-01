Abstract

Youth league administrators (N = 172) documented knowledge of/compliance with state concussion legislation, and were assigned to groups based on whether their state concussion legislation extended to non-school-affiliated (NSA) youth sport leagues: EXTEND (50.6%) or NOT EXTEND (49.4%). Administrators within the EXTEND group were 2.7x more likely to report having a formal concussion policy. Only 90.7% confirmed a policy for removing concussed athletes from play, and 75% required independent medical clearance, and 82% mandated education for coaches, 49.1% for parents, and 35.9% for athletes. These results raise questions regarding compliance with state concussion legislation, especially for NSA youth sports leagues.

