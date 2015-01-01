SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Kat CJ, Jooste JS, Grant CC, Becker PJ, Els PS. Ergonomics 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/00140139.2021.1928296

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The study aim was to determine whether a relationship exists between the cardiovascular response, measured by HR and HRV and the magnitude of whole-body vibration. Cardiovascular response of sixty male participants in four groups, was measured during three states i.e. 1) no vibration, 2) a reference vibration and 3) an alternative vibration. The reference vibration was the same for all groups with the alternative vibrations different for each group. Weighted vertical seat vibration was 0.66 m.s(-2), root-mean-square for the reference and 0.70, 0.73, 0.76 and 0.79 m.s(-2), root-mean-square for the alternative vibrations. Vibrations only differed in magnitude with the difference between alternative vibrations based on relative difference thresholds. Nonparametric tests compared cardiovascular indicators between groups at State 3 adjusted for state of departure i.e. State 2. No significant differences between groups were found for most of the indicators, suggesting no relationship between cardiovascular response and the magnitude of whole-body vibration.Practitioner Summary - The cardiovascular response to the magnitude of whole-body vibration on an automobile seat was investigated.

RESULTS suggest that no relationship exists between the magnitude and cardiovascular response and that the latter may not be as effective as other objective measures (e.g. acceleration) in evaluating the human's response to whole-body vibration.


Language: en

Keywords

cardiovascular response; heart rate; heart rate variability; ride comfort; whole-body vibration

