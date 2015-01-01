Abstract

BACKGROUND: Although there are over two million prisoners in China, few studies have reported the prevalence and correlates of mental health problems in this population.



OBJECTIVE: This study investigated the prevalence rates of trauma exposure, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depression among Chinese male prisoners and further examined the associations of substance abuse histories and gambling addiction history with PTSD and depressive symptoms.



METHOD: Participants were 1,484 male prisoners (mean age 35.44 years, sd = 9.66) recruited from a large prison in Guangdong, China. Self-administered standardized questionnaires were used to assess trauma exposure, histories of substance abuse and perceived gambling addiction, social supports, childhood trauma, PTSD and depression. Criminal background information was extracted from jail record. Linear regressions were performed to examine the correlates of PTSD and depressive symptoms.



RESULTS: Of these participants, 78.8% had experienced at least one trauma exposure, 26.7% had drug addiction, 85.5% had smoked cigarettes, 70.8% had used alcohol and 21.4% had gambling addiction before incarceration. The prevalence rates of PTSD and depression were 7.1% and 28.8%, respectively. Trauma exposure was significantly associated with PTSD and depressive symptoms, but not substance abuse histories and gambling history except for drinking. Histories of drinking and perceived gambling addiction were significantly related to PTSD and depressive symptoms after adjustment of demographics, criminal background, health status, social supports, childhood trauma and lifetime traumatic exposure.



CONCLUSIONS: Trauma exposure, PTSD and depression are common among prisoners. Furthermore, this study for the first time demonstrates a significant relationship between gambling addiction history and PTSD.

Language: en