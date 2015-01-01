SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mannekote Thippaiah S, Iyengar SS, Vinod KY. Front. Psychiatry 2021; 12: 636228.

(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Media)

10.3389/fpsyt.2021.636228

Cannabis (marijuana) has been known to humans for thousands of years but its neurophysiological effects were sparsely understood until recently. Preclinical and clinical studies in the past two decades have indisputably supported the clinical proposition that the endocannabinoid system plays an important role in the etiopathogeneses of many neuropsychiatric disorders, including mood and addictive disorders. In this review, we discuss the existing knowledge of exo- and endo-cannabinoids, and role of the endocannabinoid system in depressive and suicidal behavior. A dysfunction in this system, located in brain regions such as prefrontal cortex and limbic structures is implicated in mood regulation, impulsivity and decision-making, may increase the risk of negative mood and cognition as well as suicidality. The literature discussed here also suggests that the endocannabinoid system may be a viable target for treatments of these neuropsychiatric conditions.


suicide; cannabinoids; BDNF; CB1 receptor; depressive behavior; HPA

