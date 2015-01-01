|
Citation
|
Scherbaum N, Bonnet U, Hafermann H, Schifano F, Bender S, Grigoleit T, Kuhn J, Nyhuis P, Preuss UW, Reymann G, Schneider U, Shibata J, Specka M. Front. Psychiatry 2021; 12: 648273.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Media)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: In response to the COVID-19-pandemic, a lockdown was established in the middle of March 2020 by the German Federal Government resulting in drastic reduction of private and professional traveling in and out of Germany with a reduction of social contacts in public areas. Research Questions: We seek evidence on whether the lockdown has led to a reduced availability of illegal drugs and whether subjects with substance-related problems tried to cope with possible drug availability issues by increasingly obtaining drugs via the internet, replacing their preferred illegal drug with novel psychoactive substances, including new synthetic opioids (NSO), and/or by seeking drug treatment.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
cannabis; COVID-19; cocaine; heroin; drug availability; novel psychotropic substances; novel synthetic opioids; pregabalin