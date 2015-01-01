|
Citation
|
Ordak M, Zmysłowska A, Bielski M, Rybak D, Tomaszewska M, Wyszomierska K, Kmiec A, Garlicka N, Zalewska M, Zalewski M, Nasierowski T, Muszynska E, Bujalska-Zadrozny M. Front. Psychiatry 2021; 12: 669921.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Media)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: In recent years, an increase in the frequency of hospitalizations of patients taking newer and newer psychoactive substances has been observed around the world. Each year, authors publish case reports of patients who consumed previously unknown NPS. Most publications of this type concern the period between 2014 and 2016. However, no publication systematically reviews the pharmacotherapy used in these cases. This study aims to review the case reports of patients taking NPS published between 2010 and 2019, as well as analyzing the pharmacotherapy used.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
case report; new psychoactive drugs; pharmacotherapy; psychopharmacology; substances abuse