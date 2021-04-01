|
Citation
|
Siry BJ, Polzer E, Omeragic F, Knoepke CE, Matlock DD, Betz ME. Gen. Hosp. Psychiatry 2021; 71: 95-101.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Lethal means safety - counseling and guidance about reducing access to home firearms and medications - is recommended for emergency department patients at risk of suicide. Decision aids are tools that can facilitate potentially difficult decisions by incorporating personal preferences and values. The present study evaluates clinician perceptions about the implementation and utility of "Lock to Live," a lethal means safety decision aid.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Implementation; Decision aid; Firearm; Lethal means counseling; Qualitative methods; Suicide prevention