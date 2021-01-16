Abstract

This study examines the relationship between the suicide mortality rate and structural covariates in South Korea from 2008 to 2017 under Durkheim's theory of suicide. It applies the dynamic spatial panel data model to explore both spatial and temporal aspects of the suicide phenomena recognising statistical limitations in previous suicide research based on either cross-sectional or longitudinal methodology. The results demonstrate that the suicide mortality rates in South Korea are spatially and temporally dependent on those of neighbouring units or its own time-lagged suicide mortality rates. Moreover, this study estimates that the divorce rate, unemployment rate and land price index, which are assumed to be proxies of social integration and regulation, significantly impact the suicide mortality rates. The results imply that deteriorating socioeconomic conditions are risk factors for the suicide mortality rate and suggests implementing policies to alleviate the high level of social disintegration caused by Korea's deteriorating socioeconomic conditions.

