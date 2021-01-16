Abstract

The obstruction of traffic between France and UK due to efforts to rein in coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19), together with the recent, week-long blockade of the Suez Canal, underline how interconnected and thus vulnerable the world has become. What this has to do with public health may not be immediately evident. However, as illustrated by two papers published in this issue of Geospatial Health dealing with the ongoing waves of COVID-19 spread (Mahmud et al., 2021; Tiwari and Aljoufie, 2021), transport geography - with its focus on geographical dimensions of travel, transport and mobility - does indeed have a direct impact on health and epidemiology...

Language: en