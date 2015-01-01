|
Toresdahl BG, Young WK, Quijano B, Scott DA. HSS J 2021; 17(1): 18-24.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
BACKGROUND: The use of telehealth has increased as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As sports at all levels resume, sports medicine physicians may be interested in how telehealth can be used for concussion care. Questions/Purpose: We sought to assess how telehealth has been used in the baseline testing, diagnosis, and/or management of concussion. Secondarily, we sought to assess the strengths and weaknesses of telehealth for concussion care and identify aspects of concussion care for which telehealth has not yet been studied.
concussion; screening; athlete; sports; telehealth