Nobels A, Keygnaert I, Robert E, Vandeviver C, Haekens A, Lemey L, Strobbe M, Van den Noortgate N, Lemmens G. Int. J. Geriatr. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
BACKGROUND: Sexual violence (SV) is linked to mental health problems in adulthood and old age. However, the extent of sexual victimisation in old age psychiatry patients is unknown. Due to insufficient communication skills in both patients and healthcare workers, assessing SV in old age psychiatry patients is challenging. AIMS: To assess lifetime and sexual victimisation in the past 12-months, correlates and SV disclosure in an old age psychiatry population.
Keywords
sexual assault; elder abuse and neglect; geriatric psychiatry; Sexual abuse