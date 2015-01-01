Abstract

AIMS: To explore how behavioural symptoms of dementia are manifested among veterans in residential long-term care settings, in the context of personal, interpersonal/social and environmental triggers and how the manifestations differ between veterans with and without posttraumatic stress disorder.



DESIGN: Secondary analysis using a mixed methods approach.



METHODS: We analysed text data from a stratified random sample of 66 cases derived from the programme evaluation dataset of the Staff Training in Assisted Living Residences-Veterans Health Administration (STAR-VA) intervention from 2013 to 2016, using framework analysis. The detailed behavioural assessment descriptions in this dataset are consistent with contemporary non-pharmacologic symptom management. Qualitative categories were converted to quantitative variables for two group comparisons.



RESULTS: Four patterns emerged linking specific types of triggers and behavioural symptoms: (1) unmet physical needs or emotional distress triggers non-aggressive behaviours; (2) unsolicited direct care approach triggers care refusal, resistance or combativeness; (3) interpersonal interactions interfering with self-direction trigger aggressive behaviours; and (4) uncontrolled stimulation from environments trigger non-aggressive behaviours. The organisational culture of care influenced how staff conceptualised behavioural symptoms. Veterans with co-existing posttraumatic stress disorder and dementia tended to exhibit rejection of care with aggression compared to those with dementia alone.



CONCLUSION: Contextualised accounts of behavioural symptoms of dementia revealed symptom heterogeneity, with different clusters of multi-level triggers arising from specific personal, interpersonal and environmental circumstances. Distinct patterns of symptom manifestations between veterans with and without posttraumatic stress disorder suggest a tailored approach is required to meet each veteran's unique biopsychosocial needs. IMPACT: Classifying behavioural symptoms with their triggers rather than solely by behaviours provides important new information for developing person-centred, non-pharmacological interventions to improve outcomes for veterans with dementia. Multi-level interventions should be considered to meet veteran's needs that account for their earlier life history and current life circumstances.

