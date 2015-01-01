Abstract

This qualitative study explored post-secondary students' perceptions of cannabis use on students' health, academic pursuits, and social lives, and investigated how these issues have been impacted by the legalization of recreational cannabis. Participants: 20 undergraduate students at a small liberal arts university in Atlantic Canada participated in this study.



METHODS: Semi-structured interviews were used to learn more about student perceptions of cannabis. Interview transcripts were analyzed using general thematic analysis.



RESULTS: Students in this study report using cannabis in thoughtful ways, balancing various considerations in terms of health, social connections, and academics. They were aware that cannabis is not a risk-free drug and took some steps to manage risks.



CONCLUSION: Knowing why young adults believe they use cannabis is information for university professionals who want to develop effective harm reduction campaigns.

Language: en