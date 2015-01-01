|
Diaz MJ, Moreland D, Wolfersteig W. J. Child Adolesc. Trauma 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: This study examined the Childhelp Speak Up Be Safe (CHSUBS) child abuse prevention curriculum for high school students and addressed a gap in evidence-based child maltreatment prevention programs. CHSUBS is grounded in theory and was developed to 1) provide students with the skills they need to prevent or interrupt child abuse, bullying, and neglect, and 2) increase student knowledge about safety related to abuse.
Adolescent; Prevention; Child maltreatment; Youth; Child abuse and neglect; Evidence-based practice