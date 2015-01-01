SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Henry AP, Perillo AD, Reitz-Krueger CL, Perillo JT. Violence Against Women 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10778012211005559

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

We examined the effects of victim and perpetrator alcohol intoxication on perceptions of campus sexual assault. Participants (N = 276) read a campus assault vignette; both perpetrator and victim intoxication levels were manipulated. Participants reported attitudes toward both parties and perceptions of responsibility, blame, and criminal and civil liability. Contrary to some past research, participants blamed victims less-and more strongly considered the incident rape or sexual assault-when victims were highly intoxicated. Perceptions were most punitive toward sober perpetrators with highly intoxicated victims.

RESULTS suggest possible shifts in perceptions of consent, further discussed in the context of historical and population factors.


Language: en

Keywords

sexual assault; alcohol; victim blame

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print