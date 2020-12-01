Abstract

The clinical manifestations of a recluse spider bite range from local erythema to necrotic skin reactions; bites rarely lead to a systemic disease known as viscerocutaneous loxoscelism. A 29-y-old female patient was admitted to the emergency department with a wound, swelling, and pain on her left leg and a rash on her whole body as a result of a spider bite. On physical examination, a round, hard, black, irregularly shaped necrotic area was found in the bite zone on the lower posterior part of the left thigh, as were lesions in the form of erythematous papules around the area. There was a color change around the lesion, extending from posterior to medial of the thigh, and a papule on a diffuse erythematous surface on the trunk and arms. At follow-up, the necrotic area had become more apparent. After approximately 1 mo, the necrotic area was surgically debrided and a flap was formed on the necrotic tissue area. In this article, a case that was thought to be caused by a Loxosceles spider bite and which started with erythema, progressed to lymphangitis, cellulitis, and severe necrosis, and was surgically debrided, was evaluated in light of the clinical findings and previously reported cases of verified loxoscelism. In patients with a history suggestive of a bite and with these clinical findings, the diagnosis of a bite by Loxosceles spp. should be carefully considered based on clinical and epidemiologic findings.

