Thompson J, Baldock M, Stokes C. J. Road Safety 2021; 32(2): 22-29.
(Copyright © 2021, Australasian College of Road Safety)
Freight trains already passing through level crossings in rural areas at night can be difficult for approaching motorists to see. Crashes can occur if the crossing has 'passive' controls (Give way/Stop signs) and motorists fail to stop. Retroreflective screens on the far side of the crossing to motorists that reflect headlights and produce a 'strobing' effect between carriages could increase train conspicuity. A prototype screen was applied to a crossing in South Australia. Four videos of freight trains at night from the perspective of an approaching vehicle (conditions: high versus low beam headlights, screen versus no screen) were recorded and used in a reaction time experiment with N=29 drivers. Mean reaction times to the four videos were examined using multivariate analysis of variance.
