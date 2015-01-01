Abstract

According to the reports of NITI (National Institute of Transforming India) Aayog Freight 2018, Road freight is the prime mode (59%) of transport in India with the highest per ton-mile cost than rail or water freight (NITI Aayog, 2018). This road freight usually uses heavy-duty vehicles to transmit voluminous goods and services to the destination in time. Due to this, the heavy-duty vehicle population increased on the Indian roads. Heavy-duty vehicle crashes cause a substantial economic burden to the nation and result in more severity to the involved because of differences in weight, speed, and size. Among heavy-duty vehicle crashes, a significant proportion of crashes are heavy-duty single-vehicle crashes. Single-vehicle crashes are those crashes where the vehicle drivers either involve in self-skidding or hit a stationary object (like a tree). The purpose of this study is to investigate the injury pattern in heavy-duty single vehicle crashes.



For this study, the data is extracted from the RADMS (Road Accident Database Management System) database and linked with hospital data. This data includes demographic information, road, environmental and injury characteristics. Later, descriptive statistics performed on the dataset to analyse all heavy-duty single-vehicle crashes between January 2013 and December 2018. Overall, 4704 single heavy-duty vehicle crashes occurred during this period, among which 1244 were fatal crashes.



RESULTS show that male drivers aged 26 to 64 years old suffered more fatalities (88%), followed by the 18-25 age group (8%). Examination of injury information found that heavy-duty vehicle drivers mostly sustained multiple injuries (9.05%), head injuries (5.05%), followed by leg injuries (4.29%). The results showed that specific road and environmental factors increase the chance of fatal crashes among heavy-duty vehicle drivers. Furthermore, the proposed study gives insight into the injury characteristics and key contributing factors causing heavy-duty single-vehicle crashes. Finally, this study provides appropriate countermeasures and techniques that can mitigate heavy-duty single-vehicle collisions.

