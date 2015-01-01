|
Rangam H, Sivasankaran SK, Balasubramanian V. J. Road Safety 2021; 32(2): 30-40.
Copyright © 2021, Australasian College of Road Safety
According to the reports of NITI (National Institute of Transforming India) Aayog Freight 2018, Road freight is the prime mode (59%) of transport in India with the highest per ton-mile cost than rail or water freight (NITI Aayog, 2018). This road freight usually uses heavy-duty vehicles to transmit voluminous goods and services to the destination in time. Due to this, the heavy-duty vehicle population increased on the Indian roads. Heavy-duty vehicle crashes cause a substantial economic burden to the nation and result in more severity to the involved because of differences in weight, speed, and size. Among heavy-duty vehicle crashes, a significant proportion of crashes are heavy-duty single-vehicle crashes. Single-vehicle crashes are those crashes where the vehicle drivers either involve in self-skidding or hit a stationary object (like a tree). The purpose of this study is to investigate the injury pattern in heavy-duty single vehicle crashes.
