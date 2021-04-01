|
Berger BA, Stolz U, Colvin J, Otten EJ. Am. J. Emerg. Med. 2021; 48: 218-223.
INTRODUCTION: Cannabidiol (CBD) has become a popular supplement in consumer products in recent years, resulting in part from normalization of the cultivation of low THC cannabis in 2018. However, the actual content of CBD-labeled products is frequently uncertain, as oversight of such products is minimal. To date, there is little pragmatic knowledge regarding exposures to products labeled as containing CBD.
Cannabis sativa; Cannabidiol; CBD; National Poison Data System; Poison control center