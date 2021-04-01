Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Cannabidiol (CBD) has become a popular supplement in consumer products in recent years, resulting in part from normalization of the cultivation of low THC cannabis in 2018. However, the actual content of CBD-labeled products is frequently uncertain, as oversight of such products is minimal. To date, there is little pragmatic knowledge regarding exposures to products labeled as containing CBD.



METHODS: Cases reported to Poison Control Centers from April 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020, the first year in which CBD was identified uniquely as a substance in the National Poison Data System, were analyzed for demographic, temporal, and clinical trends.



RESULTS: Poison Control Centers handled 1581 cases exposures to CBD-containing products between April 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020. There was a significant trend of over 5 additional cases related to this substance per month (linear regression coefficient = 5.2, 95% CI: 1.52-8.98). Patients under age 13 years made up 44.0% of reported exposures. Mild CNS depression (10.3%), tachycardia (5.7%), dizziness/vertigo (5.3%), vomiting (4.9%), nausea (4.5%), and agitation (4.4%) were the most frequently reported symptoms. 13% of cases were coded as having "moderate" or "severe" medical outcomes. There were no fatalities.



CONCLUSIONS: Cases reported to Poison Control Centers regarding exposures to CBD-labeled products have been increasing, representing an emerging trend of interest to Poison Control Center professionals, clinicians, and public health officials. Further monitoring of this trend is recommended.

Language: en