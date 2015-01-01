Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study aimed to examine various tools (self-assessment questionnaire, the Clinical Assessment of Driver-Related Skills (CADReS), and a driving simulation) to discriminate between older and non-older drivers capacity. .



METHODS: We evaluated driving habits, driving-related health behaviors, and morbidities by a self-assessment questionnaire and assessed visual, motor, and cognitive functions using the CADReS and a vehicle simulator run on four junction scenarios being typical of accidents involving older drivers. The area under the receiver-operating characteristic curve (AUC) was calculated to compare the age-related discriminating ability of tools between the older (≥65 years old) and non- older participants.



RESULTS: Among a total of 40 participants, 30 (75%) were older drivers. Older drivers were slower than non-older drivers in terms of rapid pace walk (8.0 s vs. 6.1 s) and their cognitive function in view of trail making test was poorer (117 s vs. 51 s). While driving on the vehicle simulator, the rate of flouting the traffic rules was higher and maximal velocity was slower in the older group compared with the non-older. The AUC values for CADReS and driving simulation outcomes ranged from 0.59 to 0.95, and the rapid pace walk, trail making test, and the velocity of left turn at an acute junction in the dark showed a high discriminatory power (AUC>0.9).



CONCLUSIONS: Rapid pace walk and trail making test in CADReS as well as the driving simulation found to be useful tools to discriminate between older and non-older drivers.

