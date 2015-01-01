Abstract

A 4-year-old girl from Syria presented to the hospital with multiple bruises on her body. Bruises were observed in protected areas in a shape of fingerprints and objects, while no other bruises occurred during hospitalization. The parents also reported a history of bleeding diathesis from infancy. Both the initial laboratory evaluation and the secondary tests done for possible thrombocytopenia and coagulation factors deficiencies were normal. Thus, the nonaccidental injury protocol of the Hospital was activated, and the possibility of abuse was not quite evident. Investigation for platelet disorders followed. Platelet aggregation test and flow cytometry were indicative of Glanzmann's thrombasthenia. It is of great importance in these cases, that the doctor eliminates any possibility of physical abuse and examines the patient for common and rare primary hemostatic defects, although both can co-exist.

