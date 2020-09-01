CONTACT US: Contact info
Abstract
We read with interest a structured review by Twigg et al, which evaluated the prevalence of suicide in head and neck cancer (HNC) survivors and appropriate interventions to reduce the risk of suicide in head and neck cancer patients, and commend the authors. Here we offer some discussion points...
Language: en