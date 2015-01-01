Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The study sought to present normative and psychometric data and reliable change formulas for the Health and Behavior Inventory (HBI), a postconcussive symptom rating scale embedded in the Child Sport Concussion Assessment Tool 5th edition (Child SCAT5).



DESIGN: Prospective cohort study with longitudinal follow-up. SETTING: Pediatric emergency departments (EDs). PARTICIPANTS: As part of 3 studies conducted in the United States and Canada between 2001 and 2019, 450 children aged 8 to 16 years with mild orthopedic injuries were recruited during ED visits and assessed postacutely (M = 9.38 days, SD = 3.31) and 1 month and 3 months postinjury. Independent variables were rater (child vs parent), sex, and age at injury. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURE: HBI ratings.



METHODS: Children and parents rated children's symptoms at each time point; parents also rated children's preinjury symptoms retrospectively. Normative data (mean, SD, skewness, kurtosis, and percentiles) were computed for child and parent ratings. Internal consistency was assessed using Cronbach alpha (α), and test-retest reliability and interrater agreement were assessed with intraclass correlations (ICCs). Reliable change formulas were computed using linear regression and mixed models.



RESULTS: HBI ratings were positively skewed. Mean ratings and percentiles were stable over time. Child and parent ratings demonstrated good-to-excellent internal consistency (α 0.76-0.94) and moderate-to-good test-retest reliability (ICC 0.51-0.76 between adjacent assessments). However, parent-child agreement was poor to moderate (ICC 0.31-0.69).



CONCLUSIONS: The HBI demonstrates acceptable normative and psychometric characteristics. Modest parent-child agreement highlights the importance of multiple informants when assessing postconcussive symptoms. The results will facilitate the use of the HBI in research and clinical practice.

Language: en