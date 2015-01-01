Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: To summarize current key recommendations in the evaluation and management of mental health disorders associated with spinal cord injuries (SCI) among pediatric patients, based on a review of recent evidence-based literature and clinical experience. RECENT FINDINGS: Anticipating potential mental health risks among youth with SCI and implementing early multidisciplinary management improves physical and mental health outcomes. When caregivers of youth with SCI model healthy coping strategies, it promotes healthy coping strategies in patients themselves. Peer mentor programs can be instrumental in patient adjustment, improve mental health, and aid in recovery. Pediatric SCI is particularly impactful on a child's development and individuation. Early involvement of a mental health team while in the hospital can help with the initial adjustment period and address psychiatric concerns that might interfere with recovery. The transition from the hospital to home is a period of vulnerability for individuals with SCI.

