Garfield GB, Schou MP, Lassen K, Leth PM. J. Forensic Leg. Med. 2021; 80: 102176.

10.1016/j.jflm.2021.102176

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the difference in selected variables between children with and without hymenal transection, which is a healed defect that extends through the entire depth of the posterior hymenal membrane to the vaginal wall.

MATERIALS AND METHODS: All female children from Southern Denmark who were examined by photocolposcopy in a six-year period were included in a retrospective cohort study. Statistical analyses included a chi-square test and a logistic regression analysis.

RESULTS: Eighty girls under 15 years of age who were suspected to have been sexually abused were included. Sixteen of the girls had hymenal transections. There was a statistically significant correlation between the presence of hymenal transections and reported fresh bleeding after the assault.

CONCLUSION: Bleeding after an assault could indicate more severe lesions, which might explain why these patients did not heal completely.


Keywords

Clinical forensic medicine; Hymen; Photocolposcopy; Sexual abuse of children

