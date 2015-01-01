Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the difference in selected variables between children with and without hymenal transection, which is a healed defect that extends through the entire depth of the posterior hymenal membrane to the vaginal wall.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: All female children from Southern Denmark who were examined by photocolposcopy in a six-year period were included in a retrospective cohort study. Statistical analyses included a chi-square test and a logistic regression analysis.



RESULTS: Eighty girls under 15 years of age who were suspected to have been sexually abused were included. Sixteen of the girls had hymenal transections. There was a statistically significant correlation between the presence of hymenal transections and reported fresh bleeding after the assault.



CONCLUSION: Bleeding after an assault could indicate more severe lesions, which might explain why these patients did not heal completely.

