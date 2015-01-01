Abstract

Domestic violence (DV) is a serious public health concern, affecting women's health and well-being. An international governance framework, through the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals and national policies in India have committed the country to attempt elimination of violence against women. Even so, efforts remain starkly inadequate for altering conditions under which women experience DV. This review paper aims to develop an evidence-based, integrated life cycle model to alter conditions that perpetuate DV and related vulnerabilities in society. The analyses identify and determine community-based innovative practices and policies. We propose a collaborative 'R5 model' to incorporate a multi-stage response to break the cycle of gendered vulnerability. The model identifies five stages of vulnerability in the lives of victims of violence: rescue, recovery, rehabilitation, resilience, and reform. This approach can result in promoting a proactive state-society engagement to uphold the rights and the welfare of women. We recommend the 'R5 model' to bridge the global SDG targets, national policies, and local practices.

Language: en