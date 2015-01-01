|
Essar MY, Tsagkaris C, Ghaffari H, Ahmad S, Aborode AT, Hashim HT, Ahmadi A, Mazin R, Lucero-Prisno DE. Med. Conflict. Surviv. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
unavailable
[SafetyLit note: From Wikipedia: Bacha bāzī a custom created involving child sexual abuse between older men and young adolescent males or boys. In the 21st century, Bacha bazi is reportedly practiced in various parts of Afghanistan and Northwestern Pakistan. Force and coercion are common, and security officials state they are unable to end such practices because many of the men involved in bacha bazi-related activities are powerful and well-armed warlords. Bacha bazi is a centuries-old tradition. One of the original factors mobilizing the rise of the Taliban was their opposition to the practice.]
Child abuse; Afghanistan; Bacha Bazi; Children abuse; sexual abuse