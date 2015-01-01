Abstract

[SafetyLit note: From Wikipedia: Bacha bāzī a custom created involving child sexual abuse between older men and young adolescent males or boys. In the 21st century, Bacha bazi is reportedly practiced in various parts of Afghanistan and Northwestern Pakistan. Force and coercion are common, and security officials state they are unable to end such practices because many of the men involved in bacha bazi-related activities are powerful and well-armed warlords. Bacha bazi is a centuries-old tradition. One of the original factors mobilizing the rise of the Taliban was their opposition to the practice.]



The global pandemic appears to be a never ending challenge. With the authorities' reach shrinking, we can assume that Bacha Bazi is celebrated more than before. Perpetrators not only harass individuals but also put public health in peril by organizing gathering and parties. With both individual and public health and rights at stake, this pandemic could also be a chance to contain Bacha Bazi practices. It may be early to say this and we definitely need to collect more information before we reach any conclusion, but most importantly, we, from healthcare workers and youth workers to policymakers, need to take action. Awareness is the spark of our mobilization. As citizens we can be more critical towards traditions involving any kind of abuse. As healthcare workers, we can be alert when treating boys, adolescents and young adults. We can probably spot a hidden case of abuse and refer the victim accordingly. As citizens we can support policymakers who are committed to take action against harassment of this, and any other, kind and this can also be a crucial chance to address the shadows haunting our societies once and for all.

