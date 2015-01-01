|
Citation
Friðriksdóttir A, Jónsdóttir F, Snook CP, Líndal H, Björnsson ES. Scand. J. Gastroenterol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Informa Healthcare)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: To examine the incidence and severity of paracetamol poisoning in a population-based cohort in Iceland. A previous study showed a decrease in the incidence during a financial crisis in Iceland, by approximately half (16/100,000 annually). The aims of the study were to assess the incidence and nature of paracetamol poisoning after economic recovery in Iceland and to compare intentional and accidental poisoning.
Language: en
Keywords
epidemiology; incidence; poisoning; Accidental; acute liver failure; intentional; liver injury; overdose; paracetamol (acetaminophen)