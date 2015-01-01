Abstract

Hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) ingestion can cause vascular gas embolism (GE). Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBO2) is known to improve neurological abnormalities in patients with arterial gas embolism (AGE). Previously, HBO2 based on the U.S. Navy Table 6 diving protocol has been adopted for treating AGE and preventing the progression of portal venous GE, caused by H2O2 ingestion, to AGE. However, the indication and protocol for HBO2 have not been established for GE related to H2O2 ingestion. Herein, we describe a case in which GE caused by H2O2 ingestion was treated using HBO2 with a short protocol. A 69-year-old female patient presented with abdominal pain, vomiting, and transient loss of consciousness after ingesting 35% H2O2. Computed tomography revealed gastric wall and portal venous gas. She was administered an HBO2 protocol with 2.8-atmosphere absolute (ATA) compression for 45 minutes. This was followed by a 2.0-ATA treatment for 60 minutes with a five-minute air break, after which all gas bubbles disappeared. After HBO2 treatment, brain magnetic resonance imaging revealed focal cytotoxic edema lesions; however, the patient was discharged without additional symptoms.

