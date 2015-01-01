Abstract

It is important to identify concomitant psychological factors such as depression and aggression in patients with migraine. In this study, our objective was to demonstrate the difference of aggression scores in patients with migraine compared with normal scores, and whether the severity of the disease and the frequency of pain had an impact. Ninety-nine patients with migraine and 67 healthy controls who presented to the Okmeydanı Training and Research Hospital were included in the study. The pain frequency, duration, and severity of the migraine were recorded. The respective severities of pain, depression and aggression were evaluated using a visual analogue scale (VAS), the Beck Depression Scale, and the Turkish version of the Buss-Perry Aggression Questionnaire. It was found that the anger scores of patients with migraine were high (p = 0.001; p < 0.01), and their hostility levels were lower compared with those of the control group in a case (p = 0.017; p < 0.05) where there was no difference in depression level (p > 0.05). No difference with the control group was found in terms of physical and verbal aggression. It was found that internalised anger was significantly higher. No correlation was found with the frequency and duration of pain. The anger scores of patients with migraine are higher, which may be directly related to the nature of migraine without any contribution of depression. The long-term impacts of the disease, and an evaluation of the psychological concomitants within the scope of the treatment plan are important for a more effective treatment method.

Language: en