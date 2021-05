Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To estimate the cross-national association between suicide rates and gun ownership rates.



METHOD: The association is estimated using the largest sample of nations (nā€‰=ā€‰194) ever employed for this purpose. Three different measures of national gun ownership rates are related to total suicide rates, firearms suicide rates, and non-firearms suicide rates.



RESULTS: Although gun ownership rates have a significant positive association with the rate of firearms suicide, they are unrelated to the total suicide rate.



CONCLUSIONS: Consistent with the results of most prior macro-level studies, cross-national data indicate that levels of gun availability appear to affect how many people choose shooting as their method of suicide, but do not affect how many people kill themselves.

