|
Citation
|
Whitaker J, O'Donohoe N, Denning M, Poenaru D, Guadagno E, Leather AJM, Davies JI. BMJ Glob. Health 2021; 6(5).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The large burden of injuries falls disproportionately on low/middle-income countries (LMICs). Health system interventions improve outcomes in high-income countries. Assessing LMIC trauma systems supports their improvement. Evaluating systems using a Three Delays framework, considering barriers to seeking (Delay 1), reaching (Delay 2) and receiving care (Delay 3), has aided maternal health gains. Rapid assessments allow timely appraisal within resource and logistically constrained settings. We systematically reviewed existing literature on the assessment of LMIC trauma systems, applying the Three Delays framework and rapid assessment principles.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
injury; health services research; health systems; health systems evaluation; traumatology